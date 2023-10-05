You may remember that in mid-2023 a lawsuit came to light in which the Ellie actress from The Last of Us, Ashley Johnson, reported domestic violence committed by her ex-boyfriend, Brian W. Foster. The case has just gotten bigger after Johnson’s complaint was added to that of 6 other women affected by Foster’s inappropriate behavior.

The civil complaint in question was filed last Tuesday, October 3, in the Superior Court of California, Los Angeles County. The plaintiffs are 6 women, of which 2 are current members of Critical Role, an entertainment company where Johnson works and of which Foster was once a part.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: news summary for week 35 of 2023

Several women accuse Ashley Johnson’s ex-boyfriend of sexual harassment

In the document, the plaintiffs accuse Foster of domestic violence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, sexual assault and harassment, as well as stalking, according to ComicBook.

The lawsuit talks about events that Johnson reported months ago to obtain a restraining order, but they also refer to other incidents that affected the 6 women and that sometimes involved Johnson as a victim also in events between 2019 and 2021.

For example, it is reported that Foster touched or caressed 2 Critical Role employees. One of them accuses that Foster had asked her for explicit photos and in 2019 he had touched her; In 2021, she even tried to do it at Johnson’s house while filming an event.

Ashley Johnson reported her ex-boyfriend Foster and requested a restraining order due to the danger he represented to her

The woman indicates that she did not make the complaint at the time for fear that “he would retaliate against her” and it is noted that he managed to get her to remain silent after using the good will that he “calculatedly obtained from her at the beginning of his career”.

Another woman mentions that she was part of the audience at a separate company live event in 2019 when Foster allegedly tried to touch her. Another event is also alleged in which Foster, under the influence of drugs and alcohol, made “wildly inappropriate and unwanted comments” to Johnson’s sister.

According to the details, the lawsuit seeks compensation for damages and punitive charges against Foster, as well as a restraining order so that the subject does not contact Johnson, his mother, his sister and stay away from her for least 30 meters.

Critical Role ruled on the lawsuit against Foster

The events pointed out by the plaintiffs refer to Critical Role events, so the company considered it pertinent to speak about them.

In a statement, the company regretted the situation and commented that it was not aware of Foster’s behavior. In addition, he said that he would provide support to the affected employees and take action on the matter to ensure that the work environment is the desired one.

“We are aware of the civil complaint that includes disturbing details about the behavior of one of our employees, Bian W. Foster,” Critical Role said in a statement to ComicBook. “While we cannot go into the details of the lawsuit, we want to make it clear that we knew nothing of their behavior. We are saddened that some of our colleagues went through this and we are willing to support them however we can. We are working with our human resources team and our employees to ensure that our work environment and culture meet our expectations.”

In case you missed it: Ashley Johnson’s most recent role was a very important one in the TV show The Last of Us.

What do you think of the situation involving Ashley Johnson and other Critical Role employees? Tell us in the comments.

You can find more news related to Ashley Johnson by visiting this page.

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News