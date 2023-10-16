loading…

Israel bombards Khan Younis, Gaza, Monday (16/10/2023). The majority of ASEAN countries maintain diplomatic relations with Israel. Photo/REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

JAKARTA – State of Israel founded in 1948. Since then, this country, which is currently at war with Hamas, has continued to establish diplomatic relations with countries in various parts of the world, including in the ASEAN region.

There are ASEAN countries (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) that do not recognize and refuse to establish diplomatic relations with Israel. Defense of Palestine is the main reason. The countries that refuse to establish diplomatic relations are Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam.

ASEAN Countries that Establish Diplomatic Relations with Israel

1. Filipina

The Philippines and Israel have established full diplomatic relations since 1957. Embassies were opened in Tel-Aviv and Manila in 1962.

In 1962, Israeli Foreign Minister Golda Meir visited Manila and was received by President Diosdado Macapagal, who had also visited Israel during his term as vice president.

Israeli Ambassador to the Philippines: Ilan Fluss

Philippine Ambassador to Israel: Pedro Laylo Jr

2. Singapore

Israel and Singapore officially established diplomatic relations in May 1969, although unofficial and secret relations had existed for several years before that, particularly with regard to military relations.

The two countries are known to have a special relationship and enjoy an extensive security partnership, with Israeli and Singaporean arms industries such as Israel Aerospace Industries and ST Engineering involved in joint development and large levels of military trade between the two countries.

Israel has an embassy in the Tanglin district of Singapore. Singapore was previously represented by a non-resident ambassador based in Singapore and had an honorary consulate in Tel Aviv.