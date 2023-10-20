loading…

ASEAN calls on Israel to stop bombing in Gaza. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Friday (20/10/2023) called for an “immediate end” to violence in the Middle East as the Israel-Hamas conflict continues to rage.

In a statement, ASEAN foreign ministers said they were “deeply concerned” by the recent escalation of armed conflict in the Middle East.

“We urge an end to the violence to avoid further loss of life and call for full respect for international humanitarian law,” the bloc added.

“We call on all parties to create a safe, fast and unimpeded humanitarian corridor.”

The Hamas group launched an attack on Israel on October 7, killing around 1,400 people – mostly civilians – and taking around 200 hostages.

In response, Israel has surrounded Gaza, launched a wave of attacks on the Palestinian enclave, imposed a blockade and deployed troops on its borders ahead of an expected ground offensive.

ASEAN said in its statement: “We strongly condemn the acts of violence that led to the death and injury of civilians, including ASEAN citizens.”

They also reiterated their support for a negotiated two-state solution that would allow Israelis and Palestinians to live side by side in peace and security “consistent with relevant UN Security Council resolutions”.

“This will be the only viable path to resolving the root causes of the conflict.”