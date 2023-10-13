loading…

Palestinian fighters fire missiles towards Israel. Photo/memo

GAZA – Hamas on Friday (10/13/2023) launched a long-range missile that reached northern Israel before being intercepted by the Zionist regime’s air defense system.

Sirens sounded in several northern areas of Israel, Anadolu Agency reported.

“One missile was launched from the Gaza Strip towards northern Israel,” said an Israeli military statement.

“Air defense forces succeeded in intercepting the missile,” the Israeli military said.

Air raid warning sirens sounded in several areas of northern Israel, including the Galilee region and the city of Safed.

“Israeli officials said this was the largest long-range rocket attack ever launched by Hamas,” the Israeli news site Walla reported.

In a dramatic escalation of Middle East tensions, Israeli forces launched a sustained and vigorous military campaign against the Gaza Strip.

Previously, the Palestinian militant group, Hamas, attacked Israeli territory.

The conflict began last Saturday when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against Israel, a multi-faceted surprise attack, including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltration of Israel by land, sea and air.