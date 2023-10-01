Suara.com – AS Roma secured three points after beating Frosinone with a score of 2-0 in the seventh week of the 2023/2024 Serie A match at the Olimpico, Monday (02/10/2023) early morning WIB.

In that match, Romelu Lukaku scored AS Roma’s opening goal. Meanwhile I Giallorossi’s second goal was contributed by Lorenzo Pellegrini.

This result made AS Roma move up to 12th place in the 2023/2024 Serie A standings with 8 points from seven matches and. Meanwhile Frosinone is still in 10th position with 9 points.

At the start of the match, AS Roma tried to press. However, Frosinone had a golden opportunity first through striker Cuni but was still not on target in the 17th minute.

However, Roma finally scored a goal in the 21st minute. Dybala gave a pass to Romelu Lukaku in the penalty box and broke into the opponent’s goal with his left foot shot. 1-0 to Roma.

Frosinone tried to reply through Cuni in the 26th minute. He fired hard from inside the penalty box but the ball still missed the left side of the goal again.

Meanwhile, Roma then had a chance from Lukaku’s hard kick in the penalty box. However, the ball was still blocked by the Frosinone goalkeeper.

After that, Frosinone gave AS Roma trouble. However, until halftime no goals had been scored and the score remained 1-0 for Roma.

In the second half, both teams attacked equally. Roma’s opportunity from Bove’s kick from inside the penalty box was still countered by Turati in the 60th minute.

Coach Jose Mourinho finally made a substitution. These efforts paid off after Roma scored a goal through Lorenzo Pellegrini in the 83rd minute.