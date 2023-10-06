The ending of Breaking Bad is, for many, perfect. But the plot thread of the series left some flaws along… The road. That was exactly the name of the movie that told the outcome of Jesse Pinkman’s life, but in Breaking Bad the secondary characters have so much weight that there is still a lot to tell about the rest. And that is where the possible parallel stories of the series are born. The question is, is there room for another Spin-Off?

What happened to Skyler and Walt Jr.

That is the question that many still ask themselves, and that even the creator of the series, Vince Gilligan, still asks himself at this point. He shared it in an interview with Variety, stating that from time to time he likes to imagine what Skyler and Walter Jr would be doing after the series ends. Would they be happy? The showrunner imagine them happy within the possibilities, but at least their lives continue.

The interesting thing is that he wanted to make it clear that at no time does he imagine any type of Heisenberg Jr, since it would make no sense at all. The only thing he would like would be to work with the actors again, but continuing to expand the story is not something he has in mind at the moment.

There will be no Heisenberg 2

So forget about imagine Walt Jr dominating the drug trafficking market in Albuquerque, because it’s not going to happen. It would be something so strange that it would spoil the good ending of what is left of the White family.

Some may not have been happy with the ending, but the vast majority consider the fifth season of Breaking Bad as the perfect ending to the series, with a narrative so structured and thought out that it seems to have been written at the same time as the first chapter of the series. series. Everything fits and everything fits, and the character’s redemption is, basically, fair and necessary.

If you want more Breaking Bad, you have Saul

If there is a production that has been able to demonstrate what a good spin-off is, it has been without a doubt. Better Call Saul. The role played by Bob Odenkirk is incredible, and if you were already surprised by the transformations of the characters in Breaking Bad, the origins of the most extravagant lawyer in New Mexico.

The recognition that the series has is such that many consider it better than Breaking Bad, so if at this point you have not seen it yet, you better prepare the popcorn and immerse yourself again in the universe of Breaking Bad with this incredible history of the origins of the lawyer.

Fuente: Variety