Maya Schem’s mother holds a photo of her daughter who was kidnapped in the Gaza Strip, following a deadly infiltration by the Hamas armed group from Gaza, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 17, 2023. Hamas has released Schem’s video. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

GAZA – Hamas’ military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, released a video showing Mia Schem, 21, believed to be one of the Israeli citizens taken prisoner on October 7, 2023.

The video, the first to show captives being taken to Gaza, begins with the girl receiving medical treatment for a wound on her right arm.

“I’m in Gaza,” Schem said in Hebrew, reported by Al Jazeera. “I only ask that I be returned as soon as possible to my family, to my parents and to my siblings. Please get us out of here as quickly as possible.”

Schem, 21, said he had been operated on for an arm injury

In the video, he says he is from Sderot, a small Israeli town near the Gaza border. On the day of the attack, he was attending the Supernova Sukkot Music Festival at Kibbutz Re’im when Hamas agents attacked the gathering. At least 260 people at the music festival were killed and others, including Schem, were taken hostage.

The video, which is more than a minute long, shows health workers bandaging Miya’s wounds. The Israeli woman said she underwent three hours of surgery to repair the wound.

“They treated me, they treated me, they gave me medicine. Everything is fine,” said Schem. “I only ask to be returned home immediately, to my family, to my parents, to my brothers. Please get us out of here as soon as possible.”

The Israel Defense Forces have confirmed that Mia was kidnapped last week and said officials have contacted Mia’s family and are in contact with them.

“In the videos published by Hamas, they try to present themselves as humane. However, they are a terrible terrorist organization responsible for killing and kidnapping babies, children, men, women and the elderly,” a post by IDF on X.