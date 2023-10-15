THE VOICE OF SUMEDANG – In the midst of news that the relationship between Lolly and Mami Eda’s family is heating up, due to mutual sarcasm on their respective social media, Nikita Mirzani also commented.

This apparently received attention from Nikita Mirzani, Lolly’s biological mother, who at that time also commented on the conflict between the two.

At that time, Nikita Mirzani seemed to want to attack Mami Eda’s family.

Nikita Mirzani suspected from the start that Mami Eda was not sincere in helping Lolly.

This was uploaded on the MAZ TV7 YouTube channel entitled ‘It’s Famous That Lolly Was Thrown Away, Nikita Mirzani Labrak Mami Eda: You Have Broken My Child!!’.

Nikita Mirzani expressed her anger after her allegations were now proven to be true.

“Listen, July, your family has destroyed my child, you are the one who has to be responsible. Don’t suddenly feel uncomfortable with him, my child is there, his life is difficult, he is brought there, he is introduced here, he is introduced here and there,” said Nikita. Mirzani.

Nikita Mirzani then mentioned the bad behavior of Mami Eda, who previously fed Loli alcohol until she got drunk.

“If the family has a functioning brain, not even a drop of alcohol can enter my child’s mouth,” said Nikita Mirzani.

