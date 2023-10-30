Suara.com – The 2023 Celebrity Trofeo Cup football match was even more interesting because it was attended by beautiful supporters, partners of the Colossus FC team players. One of them was Lesti Kejora who was present with her son, Muhammad Leslar Al Fatih.

On this occasion, Lesti Kejora seemed to support Rizky Billar who took part in the match. She looked beautiful wearing an oversized gray top and white trousers.

The Once in a Lifetime singer combined it with a pashmina made from cream jersey and a baseball cap from Italian fashion house Gucci. This hat has a distinctive interlocking G pattern.

The hat, which comes from the label’s Auntumn/Winter 2023 collection, is crafted from a sturdy weave to a classic six-panel design, sculpted with a wide curved brim, and finished with the label’s instantly recognizable stripes down the side.

The price itself is of course not cheap. This sun protective hat, according to the Lyst website, is priced at 310 pounds sterling or around Rp. 5.9 million. On this occasion, Lesti Kejora looked familiar with other Colossus FC WAGs, such as Aaliyah Massai, Laura Moane, Tissa Biani, Syifa Hadju and others.

Their presence was enough to steal the public’s attention and receive quite a variety of comments.

“Lesty already has children, but they are the smallest, most beautiful, cute. MasyaAllah,” said @wiwixxxx.

“Awww, that’s really nice, especially the one wearing the hijab with the hat,” said @lestxxxx.

“Lesti doesn’t look stupid if you compare her directly with her beautiful sister, she doesn’t mess around,” added @dioxxxx.

“MasyaAllah, I don’t see anything ugly in this photo,” said @drumxxxx.