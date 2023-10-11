Nutritionist Amira Saleh said, in an interview with Sky News Arabia, that healthy food is essential for school students of all age groups, as it is a basic stage in which rapid physical growth occurs, so it is necessary to pay attention to nutrition, by providing food that contains all the elements. The basic nutritional needs of the body’s growth process, noting that the nutritional needs of child students between the ages of 3 and 12 years differ from the nutritional needs of teenage students between the ages of 13 and 18 years.

According to Amira, younger students usually need fewer calories compared to what teenagers need, especially during their rapid periods of growth. This also applies to protein requirements, which are usually low for young students, compared to teenagers who need protein, which is found in Dairy products and peanut butter, to support muscle growth and development during adulthood.

Saleh stressed the need for the foods that students take with them to school to contain calcium found in cheese and spinach, which helps in bone growth, healthy fats such as walnuts, which help brain development, vitamins and minerals that maintain immunity, in addition to fiber, which improves digestion. She also stressed the need for iron to be present in foods such as apples, especially for teenage girls.

For her part, nutritionist Tala Al-Khatib, in an interview with Sky News Arabia, called on parents to ensure that school meals combine what their children like to eat and the nutritional elements that ensure their healthy growth.

According to Al-Khatib, taking into account the inability to send some types of foods, due to their inability to last without refrigeration, or even their incompatibility with the school environment, the list of foods that can be sent to school becomes limited and includes the following options:

Pupils aged between 3 and 12 years:

Use oat or whole wheat bread to make sandwiches. Labneh and mint sandwich. Cheese sandwich (various types) with lettuce. Sandwich of thyme and oil. Milk cakes (once a week). Small spinach pies. Raw carrots or cucumber (daily) A portion of popcorn prepared at home in a healthy way. Small dark chocolate bars (three times a week). Two walnuts daily. Banana or apple without cutting to prevent spoilage.

Students between the ages of 13 and 18:

Use oat or whole wheat bread to make sandwiches. Turkey roll and avocado slices sandwich. Hummus sandwich. Cheese sandwich (various types) with lettuce or arugula. Peanut butter sandwich (once a week). Raw carrots or cucumber (daily). Chocolate cake (twice a week). Spinach pies. A serving of raw nuts (twice a week), a banana or an apple daily. Two walnuts daily.