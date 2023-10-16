loading…

Israel bombards Khan Younis, Gaza, Monday (16/10/2023). International Jewish figures condemn Israel’s bombing of Gaza. Photo/REUTERS/Yasser Qudih

WASHINGTON – Several international Jewish figures condemned the bombing Israel against Gaza, Palestine, almost non-stop in response to the surprising Hamas attack last October 7.

These figures said that Israel’s response fell into the category of war crimes and attempted genocide.

The condemnation comes as world leaders, including United States President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, support Israel’s “right to self-defense.”

“As a Jew, I do not accept that what Israel is doing against Gaza falls into the category of self-defense,” renowned London-based Jewish writer Marina Benjamin wrote in X.

“Of course, Israel has the ‘right to self-defense’ but its actions, inhumane language and disproportionate force (see the UK/US sending arms joke) look like an attempt at genocide,” he continued.

One of Marina Benjamin’s criticisms refers to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant who said that Israel’s military actions were against “human animals” when he ordered a “total siege” of Gaza on October 9.

Former US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, one of the world’s best-known Jewish politicians, also condemned Israel’s actions against Gaza although he expressed disappointment over attacks by the Hamas militia group.

“For many people, it is no secret that Gaza has become an open-air prison, with millions of people struggling to afford basic necessities,” said Sanders, a Senator from Vermont, in a statement issued on October 11.

“Targeting civilians is a war crime, no matter who does it. Israel’s refusal to provide food, water and other necessities to Gaza is a serious violation of international law and will only harm innocent civilians. The United States should offer solidarity and support to Israel in responding to Hamas attacks. But we must also insist on refraining from attacks by Israeli troops in Gaza and work to secure UN humanitarian access. “Don’t forget that half of the two million people in Gaza are children,” said Sanders.

Rabbi Yisroel Dovid Weiss of New York-based Neturei Karta International, a well-known critic of the Israeli government as well as the Zionist movement, condemned the bombing of Gaza.