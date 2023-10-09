E commerce, dropshipping are just some of the sectors in which Alex Ene is an expert; “After a phase of research on the product, market analysis, accurate studies on the earnings of others and on the competition, we use artificial intelligence to create, for example, product advertising, quick texts and to automate our shop thanks to GBT chat” – says Alex Ene.

He started at 19, this young entrepreneur is now 24; up to the age of 22 he was involved in e-commerce, then in digital marketing and then artificial intelligence arrived.

Diploma in IT expert, he started the Faculty of Economics at the University, a path he left almost immediately, due to the immediate results achieved with digital marketing for companies and e-commerce; “scholastic competence has never helped me” adds Alex Ene.

Yes, because this young entrepreneur has learned in the field, as a self-made man, for an activity that is learned through practice, all you need is commitment and logic and, perhaps, at the beginning, some examples to follow, like Simone Reali of Lean Sales .

“Artificial intelligence makes work easier, but it does not replace experience, which remains supreme” – continues Alex Ene – “there is less waste of money and time, it speeds up the search for products and the analysis of other people’s advertising.

When I was 19, I earned 60,000 euros in a year, breaking even with costs, now I have a different structure and much higher margins.

Those who use these services are Italians and Europeans, shipments are made within 24 hours, speed is a fundamental factor – never more than 3/5 days – and there is also payment on delivery”.

Has the pandemic speeded up a process already underway?

“At that time everyone was buying online, but the system wasn’t structured enough, there wasn’t a service like ours. Many people have achieved success and great results, the sale was above all emotional and the companies adapted. Nowadays, everyone has online sales, safer than before, with greater protection, less danger of scams, and a highly controlled purchasing process.”

2020 marked the turning point, the actual change then arrived in 2022 with the advent of artificial intelligence, with choices based on certain data, business centered on numbers and security.

“We focus a lot on communication, we adapt the product to the market of the moment, making a choice not on the one suitable for everyone, but on niche products, leveraging the fears and needs of the targets. They are marketing maneuvers, first the product is found with keywords, also based on past trends and various tools are used for this purpose, always thanks to artificial intelligence, which analyzes the products suitable for a specific audience, the most profitable, competition and many other factors.”

What has changed in recent years?

“4 years ago it was just a question of time and money for us, we launched stores without certainty about the products, today, however, we are sure that we will sell”.

How do you become an expert?

“We have created an automatic e-commerce method; we have a limited number of places for people who wish to undertake a training and learning path with us, which we prefer to define as coaching, having several coaches alongside me, including myself, and 24-hour assistance”

Who is the target of interested people?

“They range from 25 years of age and up, we prefer to accept people who are not very young, because it is a real entrepreneurial activity and is not good for those who, as immature, are only looking for easy money; it is a real process of education for a new work activity, not a temporary joke. We are often online live to answer questions and give information to those who want to know more.”

