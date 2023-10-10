In 1994, the year of the World Cup in the United States, Supercampeones began to be broadcast in Mexico, a Japanese anime created in 1983 which, in turn, was an adaptation of the manga written and illustrated by Yoichi Takahashi in 1981.

The series was an international success, marking the memory of people who are now around 40 years old and who in their time lived the adventures of Oliver Atom, Benji Price, Steve Hyuga, Tom Misaki and other characters who animated the Niupi competition and other schools. for the national children’s soccer championship.

Technology has advanced and now artificial intelligence gives us an idea of ​​what those cartoons would look like if they were real people.

The YouTube channel Passion Dimension He published a video a year ago with the title “What would Captain Tsubasa’s characters be like if they existed in the real world?”, and these are his results.

Oliver Atom

YOUTUBE/Passion Dimension

Benji Price

YOUTUBE/Passion Dimension

Tom Misaki

YOUTUBE/Passion Dimension

Patty

YOUTUBE/Passion Dimension

Steve Hyuga

YOUTUBE/Passion Dimension

Richard Tex Tex

YOUTUBE/Passion Dimension

In the aforementioned video, YouTube users have shown admiration and praise for the final result of the exercise that allows them to visualize what the characters would be like in real life.

