In 1994, the year of the World Cup in the United States, Supercampeones began to be broadcast in Mexico, a Japanese anime created in 1983 which, in turn, was an adaptation of the manga written and illustrated by Yoichi Takahashi in 1981.
The series was an international success, marking the memory of people who are now around 40 years old and who in their time lived the adventures of Oliver Atom, Benji Price, Steve Hyuga, Tom Misaki and other characters who animated the Niupi competition and other schools. for the national children’s soccer championship.
Technology has advanced and now artificial intelligence gives us an idea of what those cartoons would look like if they were real people.
The YouTube channel Passion Dimension He published a video a year ago with the title “What would Captain Tsubasa’s characters be like if they existed in the real world?”, and these are his results.
Oliver Atom
YOUTUBE/Passion Dimension
Benji Price
YOUTUBE/Passion Dimension
Tom Misaki
YOUTUBE/Passion Dimension
Patty
YOUTUBE/Passion Dimension
Steve Hyuga
YOUTUBE/Passion Dimension
Richard Tex Tex
YOUTUBE/Passion Dimension
In the aforementioned video, YouTube users have shown admiration and praise for the final result of the exercise that allows them to visualize what the characters would be like in real life.
.
Themes
Television Artificial Intelligence Superchampions
Read Also
Get the latest news in your email
Everything you need to know to start your day
Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions
Leave a Reply