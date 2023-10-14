Artificial Intelligence (AI), which has been a topic of debate among writers’ and actors’ unions in Hollywood, arrives in Mexico with two bets: a documentary that has “revived” Pola Weiss, considered the mother of national video art, and a science fiction short film made entirely with that technology.

Yesterday, at the Lido Cinema, within the framework of the DOCSMX Festival – held from October 12 to 21 -, the film of the same name (“Pola Weiss. Documentary”) by the artist, whose work reached Europe and which She committed suicide 33 years ago, and is narrated by herself thanks to AI. To achieve this, explains the director Alejandra Arrieta, a free or open code that was available at the time was used and that she works with various models such as PM, DIO and Harvest, which allowed her voice to be duplicated. The result was mixed with a voice-over from the director herself, which was originally to accompany the film, whose research lasted five years, but which here served as a kind of guide.

“It was three weeks of work. The first thing was to enter the voice files that we have from Pola, we put in about three hours of interviews so that the AI ​​could process and analyze her voice well, the tone, how she pronounced the vowels, the consonants, the combinations,” details Arrieta.

“There were some versions that sounded like a robot, but when we got to PM’s, we all realized it was her voice. She makes your skin crawl when you hear what came out, she blows your mind. 80% of her narration is like this, the rest of her are real recordings of her, but the difference is not so noticeable,” he comments. The film, which will be in competition in the Mexico First Film section, was made from videos taken by the artist herself, home videos and documentary archives.

In short

The short film, meanwhile, is directed by Lex Ortega (“México Bárbaro”) and is titled “autopsI.A”, which is already expected at festivals in Brazil, Peru and Spain, where it was accepted just this week. The path has not been easy, because in traditional festivals, he explains, they have told him that it cannot be considered cinema because it involves AI, while in technological competitions they consider it with normal narrative, since they have a preference for the experimental. The story, almost four minutes long, follows a father and daughter whose picnic in the forest is interrupted by the arrival of a UFO and the kidnapping of the little girl. Ortega used the Kaiber program, which allowed him to describe a scene and the AI ​​​​delivered it visually.

“I would say, for example: 30-year-old man with his daughter in a forest and he would give something, but when he wanted a close-up on the next shot, then the father’s face was already different. What I did was look for particular characteristics, like giving him a black mustache and so on, and although the size might change, it worked,” he details.

“But contrary to what is believed, a human part is required for the end: I was the one who framed, if he said he wanted an eye, he sent me everything and I had to cut out. I do think that the advantage with this was that it let me see things that were not useful, for example, it put characters that were not understood later and was eliminated,” highlights Ortega. The creation of the project required three months of work, from researching the tools that could be useful to post-production.

The conclusion

Both filmmakers believe that AI can be useful for cinema, but like everything new, it must be taken with caution: “I think that in institutions with power or hegemony, whatever we want to call them, there is a tendency towards that and not so much about human life, we have to be careful,” argues Arrieta, from Pola Weiss, who will have a screening at Cineteca Nacional on October 29.

CT

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions