The technical website “The Verge” reported that the first tests of the new sticker production system at the “Meta” company, which owns “Facebook”, showed stickers that were “sometimes suspicious and sometimes funny.”

The site reported the experience of one of the users, who said that he had produced many inappropriate posters, such as children in the form of soldiers and others showing naked bodies.

This comes despite the restrictions set by Meta. For example, the system prohibits words, including “obscene words,” and a warning appears to users that these words violate the “Meta” community guidelines. However, some people circumvent this matter by writing the words with typographical errors.

“Meta” announced this system that works using artificial intelligence, last week, during a ceremony that also revealed another system that also works with artificial intelligence to modify photos on “Instagram.”

Meta said that Facebook’s system is capable of producing multiple posters with high quality and in seconds, based on text written by users.

This system works, supported by Facebook’s chatbot, which competes with the famous “ChatGPT” system.

The current poster production system operates with a select group of English-speaking users.