Hollywood screenwriters voted almost unanimously to approve the contract agreement reached by their union leaders, which ended almost five months of strike, while the actors continue in negotiations to find a way out of their own work stoppage.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) announced yesterday that 99% of its 8,525 members voted in favor of ratifying the agreement.

The agreement was widely reported as a victory by leaders and widely praised by its members, with significant gains in payments, the size of staff required for the programs and control over the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the scripts. The outcome of last week’s vote was never really in doubt.

“Together we were able to accomplish what many said was impossible just six months ago,” Meredith Stiehm, WGA East Wing president, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Nearly three months after their strike began, leaders of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) returned to negotiating contracts with the studios on Monday.a week after the dialogues restarted.

Unlike the marathon night and weekend sessions that ended the writers’ strike, the actors and their employers are moving more methodically in their negotiations, and it is unclear how much progress is being made.

Writers’ union leaders urged the studios to agree to the actors’ demands and said their members would protest alongside them until an agreement is reached. The writers’ new contract expires on May 1, 2026.

“It’s a Frankenstein monster.”

The United States entertainment sector is experiencing with concern the advances of artificial intelligence (AI), a technology that already allows it to recreate the creative performance of its professionals and against which they remain on a war footing seeking greater protection for their jobs.

The name, image, performances and even the voice of Hollywood actors can be generated by this digital tool that also draws on texts written by screenwriters and is improving its accuracy by leaps and bounds.

The actors union of the United States (SAG-AFTRA) and the screenwriters guild of this same country (WGA) organized a joint strike to end what, according to them, represents “identity impersonation” and “infringement of the works ” by the big studios and streaming services.

One of the latest examples of personalities who have openly raised their voices against the well-known generative artificial intelligence has been Zelda Williams, daughter of the actor Robin Williams (1951-2014), after learning that her father’s voice was simulated with this mechanism almost a decade after his death.

“It is a horrendous and improvised Frankenstein monster with the worst in the industry,” Zelda said on her Instagram account; same social network that Tom Hanks used to warn about an advertisement that used AI to use his image and make him fictitiously and illicitly promote offers from a dental clinic. Recently, the YouTuber MrBeast, who has 192 million subscribers, demanded that the TikTok platform block videos like the one he starred in thanks to an AI, in which he could be seen “selling” iPhone phones for two dollars.

It should be noted that last year, Even before the “boom” in popularity of the famous ChatGPT, the total revenue of the AI ​​market worldwide was estimated at $380.35 billion.according to data from the consulting firm International Data Corporation (IDC).

