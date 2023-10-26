We are facing one of the great updates that have occurred in Google Maps in its entire history, and this is thanks to the artificial intelligenceand now those from Mountain View have just announced a new way to move around the world thanks to their application.

The new Google Maps is already a fact, and among the most notable new features is the immersive view, Lens in maps and other functions assisted by artificial intelligence.

For example, with regard to the aforementioned immersive route viewit is a new way to see the route step by step, whether in your car, by bicycle or even on foot.

This immersive route begins to operate in places like Barcelona, ​​but also Amsterdam, Dublin, Florence, Las Vegas, London, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Paris, San Francisco, San José, Seattle, Tokyo and Venice.

And they have also released the 3D photo realistic mosaicsalthough it is aimed at developers so that they can create their own immersive experiences and then offer them to the public.

Y much more detailed maps It is another of the new features that we find in the new Google Mapssince soon the navigation map will show the real world with greater precision.

The colors of the maps are updated, and we will see more realistic representations of the buildings to better orient ourselves.

This update will begin rolling out in the coming months in 12 countries, including the United States, Germany, Canada and France.

Another novelty is that There will be more information for those who have electric vehiclesbecause they will be able to know where to recharge the vehicle at any time during the journey.

Additionally, starting this week, electric car drivers will be able to see more information about charging stations and will even know if a charger is compatible with their car or if the chargers on the road are fast, medium or slow.

Other new functionalities based on artificial intelligence

In this case we have Lens in Mapswhich will help us easily understand the world around us.

So when you are in a place and need to orient yourself, simply open the Lens option in the app, and artificial intelligence and augmented reality will be used to help you find your way.

When you have touched the button, simply pick up the phone, and you will begin to see information about restaurants, all kinds of stores and ATMs for whatever your camera is capturing and around you.

Starting this week this feature will reach more than 50 new cities, and the best of all is that you already have it available in both Madrid and Barcelona.

Another new feature is for those looking for plans. To do this, the Google Maps search engine can offer you answers to your concerns, helping you discover new things to do.

So through this search engine, when you search for specific things such as “Halloween pumpkins,” the results will show you photographs of Halloween pumpkins that are near your area or in your city.

If you then click on these photographs, the place where these images were taken will be shown marked so that you can also stop by that area to buy the pumpkin that you saw in the photo.

However, this interesting feature does not yet work in Spain, although it will begin to be available in places such as the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Japan and Germany.