The 2023 version of smartphones has been revealed with improved cameras, new sensors and software support that opens up previously unseen features

Artificial intelligence with the phone around. Google presented the 2023 version of the company’s smartphone, Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Aesthetically in the wake of the predecessors’ line, with the horizontal bar on the back incorporating the camera module as a hallmark for a couple of generations. But everything revolves around the processor of the new Tensor G3 SoC and its machine learning capabilities which find exaltation, among many areas, first of all in the turbo that comes from the possibility of implementing the photographic sector thanks to the software.

UPDATES AND PRICES

Between 5G connectivity, IP68 water and dust resistance certification, what stands out is Google’s declared commitment to guarantee seven years of software updates including operating system updates, security updates and Feature Drops. A good motivation to purchase which however takes into account a sharp increase in prices: 799 euros at launch for the Pixel 8, 150 more than the 7, and 1099 for the Pixel 8 Pro, 200 more than its predecessor. It is immediately available for pre-order on Amazon, Unieuro, Google Store and Vodafone, with deliveries and sales starting from 12 October.

PIXEL 8

The smallest version, 187 grams in a 150.4×70.8×8.9 mm chassis, brings with it a 6.2 inch FHD+ Oled screen with 1080×2400 resolution, 428 ppi, refresh rate up to 120 Hz, 42% brighter than last year, 4575 mAh battery with 27 watt charging which charges to 50% in half an hour, 128 or 256 GB internal memory and 8 GB of RAM, available in grey-green, pink and obsidian black colours.

PIXEL 8 PRO

The Pro version, 213 grams in a volume of 162.6×76.5×8.8 mm, features a 6.7-inch Olet Ltpo Qhd+ screen with 1344×2992 resolution, 489 ppi, adaptive refresh rate up to 120 Hz, defined as the brightest display ever produced from Google, 5050 mAh battery with 30 watt charging which charges to 50% in half an hour, 128, 256 or 512 GB internal memory and 12 GB of RAM, available in sky blue, clay gray and obsidian black.

ROOMS

Both devices have a 10.5 megapixel front camera with autofocus and f/2.2 focal aperture, and on the back a 50 megapixel main camera with f/2.2 focal aperture and 82° field of view. In addition to these, the model 8 has a second 12 megapixel wide-angle camera on the back with autofocus, f/2.2 focal aperture and 125° field of view. On the 8 Pro model, however, on the back we find a second 48 megapixel wide-angle camera with autofocus, f/1.95 focal aperture and 125° field of view and a third camera with 48 megapixel 5x optical zoom and f/2.8 focal aperture. The most advanced cameras ever on Pixels, according to Google, and which can do more and faster thanks to artificial intelligence.

FUNCTIONS

The camera app is more intuitive and faster for taking shots and then there is all the functionality that is added after the shots: the Magic Editor allows you to move and resize the subjects of the photo or bring out the background like in a program of photo editing, the Magic Shot function creates mixed images that reconstruct the best appearance for all the subjects of a photo starting from a series of their shots already present on the device, i.e. changing any “bad” faces with “good” ones. Among the many possibilities offered by artificial intelligence, even outside the photographic sector, worth mentioning is the enhanced Call Filter and the Summarize function, which automatically generates the summary of a web page.

