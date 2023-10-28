Suara.com – Arsenal looked crazy when they hosted Sheffield United in the 10th week of the 2023-2024 Premier League match, Saturday (28/10/2023) evening WIB.

The Arsenal vs Sheffield United duel which took place at the Emirates Stadium ended with a score of 5-0 in favor of the hosts.

Edward Nketiah was the star of Arsenal’s victory in this match. The English striker scored a hat trick.

Arsenal midfielder Bukayo Saka (right) gives the captain’s armband to Eddie Nketiah (left) during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Sheffield United at the Emirates Stadium in London on October 28, 2023. Glyn KIRK / AFP.

Nketiah opened Arsenal’s lead in the 28th minute, before adding two quick goals in the second half in the 51st and 58th minutes.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s other two goals were scored by Fabio Vieira in the 88th minute before Japanese defender Takehiro Tomiyasu closed the match with a goal in the 90+6′ minute.

This victory brings Arsenal closer to Tottenham Hotspur, who are temporarily at the top of the 2023-2024 Premier League standings.

The Gunners are temporarily in second place with a collection of 24 points from 10 matches and together with Tottenham are still the unbeaten team in the league this season.

On the other hand, this defeat made Sheffield United even worse. They are at the bottom of the standings with a collection of one point from 10 matches.

List of Arsenal vs Sheffield United Players

Arsenal: D. Raya; White, Saliba, Kiwior, Zinchenko; D. Rice, Havertz, Smith Rowe; B. Foot, Nketiah, Martinelli.