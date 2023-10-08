Suara.com – Arsenal successfully beat Manchester City with a score of 1-0 in the eighth week of the Premier League match. Gabriel Martinelli’s single goal ensured the Gunners’ victory.

In the match at the Emirates Stadium, Sunday (8/10/2023) evening WIB, Arsenal successfully secured three points after Gabriel Martinelli scored one of the winning goals in the second half.

With this result, Arsenal moved up to second place in the standings with 20 points, still losing on goals to Tottenham Hotspur. Meanwhile Man City dropped to third place with 18 points.

At the start of the match, Manchester City immediately put pressure and Josko Gvardiol immediately threatened. Luckily there was still Declan Rice sweeping in front of the line.

Man City pressed again through Nathan Ake but his shot still went up. Meanwhile, Julian Alvarez almost stole the ball which was being controlled by David Raya but the ball was still blocked

Arsenal threatened again. In the 26th minute, Eddie Nketiah got the ball on the left and cut into the middle, then shot but the ball was still on the right side of the goal.

Both teams tried to pressure each other for the rest of the first half, but until halftime no goals had been scored and the score was still 0-0.

In the second half, Arsenal threatened when Gabriel Jesus kicked a corner kick in the 50th minute, but the ball was still next to Ederson’s goal.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Martinelli attempted on the left and fired a direct shot, which Ederson was able to block. Martin Odegaard’s threat soared in the 75th minute.

The goal finally came for the Gunners. In the 87th minute, Martinelli got his name on the scoreboard after his hard kick hit Ake and went into the Man City goal. The score is 1-0