One of the great architects of the Arrowverse, Andrew Kreisberg, has to face very serious accusations.

The entertainment world was shaken when Vanity Fair revealed a new and alarming chapter in the case of Andrew Kreisberg, one of the creators of the hit series Arrow from The CW’s Arrowverse. Kreisberg, who was fired by Warner Bros. in 2017 due to harassment allegations, now faces charges for alleged sexual assault.

Mark Pedowitz, Grant Gustin, Tom Cavanagh, Andrew Kreisberg and Candice Patton (cordonpress)

Court documents obtained by VF shed light on the tragic events that led to Kreisberg’s arrest in March of this year. According to a friend of Kreisberg’s wife, at a bar mitzvah held in New York in May 2022, the defendant allegedly perpetrated an act of unwanted physical contact of a sexual nature. Following this complaint, Kreisberg was charged with misdemeanor forcible touching.

The laws are clear.

The New York penal code defines Forcible Touching as an act in which a person, intentionally and without legitimate purpose, forcibly touches the sexual or other intimate parts of another person for the purpose of degrading, abusing or degrading that person. or satisfy your sexual desires. A serious accusation that could have serious legal consequences.

The Arrowverse co-creator turned himself in to authorities on March 23, 2023, marking a crucial moment in this case. However, on August 8, a judge overseeing the case determined that if Kreisberg continues to receive psychiatric therapy and complies with the conditions imposed by the court, the charge will be dismissed. In response to these allegations, Kreisberg’s attorneys have stated emphatically that his client is innocent. The next hearing is scheduled for February.

This is not the first scandal in which Kreisberg has been involved. In 2017, following an investigation, Warner Bros. fired him after multiple harassment allegations came to light. Vanity Fair author Maureen Ryan spoke to 19 sources at the time who alleged inappropriate behavior, both verbal and physical, at their shared workplace.

It has already created great controversy in the past.

Kreisberg’s firing had an impact on the Arrowverse community of actors and actresses. Melissa Benoist, the lead actress of Supergirl, issued a statement on her Instagram account without mentioning Kreisberg by name, but alluding to the situation. In her message, she expressed her desire for lasting change and a safe environment for people to share her experiences.

Supergirl

News of Kreisberg’s arrest in 2023 has sent shock and dismay across the entertainment industry. Former coworkers who coincided in Arrowverse series have shared their surprise and concern about these events, highlighting the seriousness of the situation.

This case, which has once again highlighted the problems of harassment and abuse in the entertainment industry, is far from over. The next hearing in February will determine the direction of this controversial and worrying case.