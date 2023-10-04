Discover what Stephen Amell reveals about the intriguing conclusion of Arrow, the series that changed the landscape of superhero TV

Stephen Amell, known for his role as Oliver Queen, aka Green Arrow, in the famous The CW series, recently shared a shocking detail. At a press conference in Cincinnati, he responded to a curious fan that Arrow theoretically should have ended in its fifth season. His cautious response shows how fluid circumstances are in the world of TV dramas.

Beyond the arc: David Ramsey and the unfulfilled destiny of Green Lantern

As if that were not enough to shake the foundations of the Arrowverse, David Ramsey, the actor who plays John Diggle, also dropped a bomb. Originally, his character was supposed to become Green Lantern. In a May conversation, Ramsey said that Diggle’s transition to Green Lantern “was a legitimate plan” that unfortunately did not come to fruition.

Amell still keeps the door open for future appearances as Oliver Queen. In an interview with CBR, he mentioned that he enjoys the superhero genre and that “there could be more fun things to do with Oliver Queen.” This statement becomes even more intriguing given that James Gunn, the director of the DC Universe franchise, has not announced any plans to incorporate Green Arrow into the expanded DC universe.

Comparisons with other archers

Although Oliver Queen, or Green Arrow, has occupied a prominent place in the Arrowverse (becoming the cornerstone on which the entire CW multiverse was held), he is not the only bow and arrow hero who has left a mark on popular culture. In the Marvel universe, we have Clint Barton, better known as Hawkeye, who has also recently enjoyed a surge in popularity thanks to his series on Disney+. Both characters share more than just their choice of weaponry: they both fight crime without the benefit of natural superpowers, and have shown great ability to lead teams.

However, what distinguishes Green Arrow of other similar heroes is his strong sense of social justice and his willingness to address political issues. In the comics, Oliver Queen has long been a defender of the underprivileged, which gives him a unique approach to the world of superheroes. This quality has allowed him to have an impact beyond simply being a masked vigilante. Through his eight seasons on television and in multiple comic lines, he has proven to be a multifaceted hero with depth and relevance.

From the small screen to something bigger

It’s not a secret that Amell He is not totally closed to the idea of ​​reviving his character, but prefers to avoid a television series with the traditional format of 22 or 23 episodes per season. According to the actor, that type of production “is a very specific way of making television” and he feels that he has had enough of it.

While the Arrow series concluded in 2020, after eight seasons instead of the originally planned five, its legacy lives on. Since Diggle’s mention in the series Superman & Lois Until the availability of the complete series on Apple TV, Netflix or HBO Max, it seems that there is still much more to come in this universe of heroes and villains.

For now, all we can do is wait and see what other secrets and twists the Arrowverse has in store for us. And who knows, maybe Amell will take up his bow and arrows to delight us once again.