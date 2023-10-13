Suara.com – The Indonesian National Team squad is in Brunei Darussalam to play the second leg of the 2026 World Cup Qualification match in the Asian zone on 17 October 2023. Looking into this match, the Garuda squad is in high confidence.

The Indonesian national team previously managed to beat Brunei Darussalam in the first leg which was held at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium, Senayan, Jakarta, Thursday (12/10/2023). Shin Tae-yong’s team won decisively with a score of 6-0.

The day after the match, the Indonesian National Team immediately left for Brunei Darussalam, Friday (13/10/2023). All players and officials flew to Brunei Darussalam at 13.00 WIB from Soekarno-Hatta Airport, Cengkareng.

Indonesian national team footballer Elkan Baggot (second right) tries to head the ball that was blocked by a Brunei national team footballer in the first leg of the 2026 World Cup qualifying match in the first round of the Asia zone at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium (GBK), Senayan, Jakarta, Thursday (12/10 /2023). BETWEEN PHOTOS/Galih Pradipta/Spt.

Elkan Baggott and his friends are enthusiastically waiting for the second match. It is not impossible, the Indonesian national team is again aiming for lots of goals in this match.

“The players looked excited and enthusiastic about the second leg match. Garuda players will continue training in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei Darussalam starting Saturday (14/10/2023) tomorrow,” wrote PSSI in a statement published on Friday (13/10/2023) .

Upon arrival at Brunei Darussalam International Airport at 16.30 local time, Asnawi Mangkualam Cs immediately went to the hotel to rest and continue recovering after last night’s match.

Meanwhile, Indonesian National Team coach Shin Tae-yong said he would not relax his team’s strength in the second leg. The Garuda squad will continue to hunt for lots of goals.

“In Brunei, I will not play defensively. We will continue to play attacking, we will aim to score more goals and continue to apply tight pressing,” said Shin Tae-yong in a press conference, Thursday (12/10/2023) .

The Indonesian national team is favored to beat Brunei Darussalam and advance to the second round of 2026 World Cup Qualification. Later the Garuda squad will be joined in Group F with Iraq, Vietnam and the Philippines.

