Free from a 7 month prison sentence for a case of narcotics abuse, Ammar Zoni immediately apologized to his family, especially his wife, Irish Bella.

To Irish, Ammar promised that he would not fall into the same mistake a third time.

To Deddy Corbuzier in his podcast, Ammar admitted that drugs had destroyed his family.

Apart from that, while he was imprisoned, he also lost everything he had worked so hard to achieve.

Regarding Ammar’s promise to Irish, Deddy Corbuzier also asked what made Ammar confident that he would not fall for it a third time.

“What makes you sure, what can convince Irish or other people, that you won’t do that again, this is the second time?” asked Deddy, quoted from YouTube Deddy Corbuzier.

After thinking for a long time, Ammar admitted that there was nothing that could convince him or anyone else that he would not fall into the trap again.

“If it’s to convince yourself or convince other people, there’s no such thing. Because addiction is a disease that requires recovery in 1 x 24 hours, there is no cure. “So, if it is said that someone has used drugs once, whatever the type, it is indirectly possible that it will happen again, that’s for sure,” he said.

According to the father of two children, there is a big possibility that people who use drugs will fall back into it again.

That’s why he admitted that he couldn’t convince other people that he had changed. However, in order to no longer be caught in drugs, he chooses to fill his free time by exercising.

