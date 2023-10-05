The actor worked with a speech therapist to get rid of his thick accent when he began his career in Hollywood, but the German touch is still present in his words today.

Although Arnold Schwarzenegger is an American symbol in many ways, his Austrian origins, specifically in the town of Thal, have always marked him, for better and for worse. In the case of his careers in Hollywood and politics, those origins have had negative connotations.

As an actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s marked Germanic accent in his speech was a problem in his early years making films that, in fact, closed doors for him on occasion.

In his political career, the mere fact of not having been born in the United States stopped him in the ranks of state governor in California, as he was unable to aspire to the presidency.

Naturally, Arnold Schwarzenegger has tried to get rid of his Austrian accent to improve his American accent, but traces of that strong Central European touch are still noticeable in his words.

Arnold Schwarzenegger failed to sound like an American

In one of his interviews with Jimmy Kimmel, the actor Austrian explained how he worked with the Hollywood speech therapist Robert Easton in his attempt to adopt the American accent, and how the specialist was unable to achieve it.

“I should get my money back for that. You’re absolutely right. Robert Easton was like the speech doctor and taught the most famous actors in history to… create accents!

But I don’t think I’ve ever worked for someone to get rid of an accent. If someone was British and wanted to have an Irish accent, he was the specialist who would teach them how to do it. “I don’t think he ever dealt with anyone who was from Germany or Austria and he was supposed to get rid of the German accent.”

Despite his thick accent, Arnold Schwarzenegger managed to get his head into action movies thanks to films like Conan, the Barbarian or Terminator and became a Hollywood icon before jumping into politics and also reaching the top in that career, or at least the highest they allowed him to reach.