The charismatic Austrian actor opens up about filming Conan the Barbarian, the legendary action film released in 1982, which was a true “mile” for the bodybuilder.

There is no doubt that Arnold Schwarzenegger’s career as an actor is written in gold letters. He has played roles of extraordinary quality, such as Dutch (Predator), Harry Tasker (Dangerous Lies) or the great T-800 (Terminator).

But we are forgetting another of his star roles, which made him an icon in the 1980s. It is none other than Conan, the legendary comic book hero.

In 1982, Arnold Schwarzenegger gave life to Conan in the film directed by John Miliuswhose success gave rise to a sequel (also performed by him), a remake and numerous video games.

The reality is that filming Conan the Barbarian was, to say the least, a challenge. Almost as if it were a ”small military camp” for Chuache, in which He learned to survive as if he were Conan himself in person.

In his memoirs, titled Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life, Schwarzenegger talks about the filming of John Milius’ film, highlighting an anecdote as surreal as it is unpleasant.

Learning to be Conan

In his memoirs, the 76-year-old actor tells everything he experienced (and learned) during the filming of Conan the Barbarian, a film remembered by all of us, which is now part of the history of fantastic cinema.

His experience was tortuous and rewarding. Arnold Schwarzenegger does not show regret for his participation, and even declares that he wants to make a third film in the saga.

Basically, Arnold was trained to look like a comic book hero, able to break rocks with his hands, make impossible jumps or ride an elephant.

”I learned to ride a horse, a camel and an elephant. I learned to jump from large rocks, to climb and swing on long ropes, to fall from a height. “Basically, I went to another vocational school, one for aspiring action heroes.”

Given the precariousness of the time and the tight budget, Chuache had to face serious injuries (he had to get 40 stitches in his back)fleeing from wild dogs or crawling among rocks, until his forearms bled.

But the most surreal thing was the iconic tree scene, in which Arnold is tied up and bites off a vulture’s head. Pay attention to what he says about it:

”I bit into a real dead vulture and had to wash my mouth with alcohol after each shot,” admits the Austrian actor, in what is undoubtedly a scene as dangerous as it is impressive.

Clarify that the vulture was already dead, but of course it was real. There is no doubt, after this we must recognize that Arnold is a very, very tough guy, and committed to his work.

Conan the Barbarian (1982) is one of the best films of Arnold Schwarzeneggeras well as proof of how these types of productions were made, in an era absent of digital effects and big budgets.