Conan the Barbarian (1982) is a classic from the eighties. However, Arnold Schwarzenegger is not as fond of him as we thought.

Arnold Schwarzenegger does not have good memories of Conan. The iconic star, recognized for an extensive filmography ranging from Terminator and Predator to Twins Strike Twice and Kindergarten Cop, has shared unusual revelations in his recent literary work, titled Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life. This compendium not only covers his career in Hollywood, but also his early days as a bodybuilder and his tenure as governor of California. However, one of the high points of the book lies in his experience during the production of a great eighties film.

In his own words, Arnold Schwarzenegger recounts the rigorous preparation that went into making Conan the Barbarian. “I learned to ride horses, camels and elephants,” the actor said honestly. “I learned to jump from imposing rocks, to climb and swing from long ropes, to fall from heights. Basically, I attended another vocational school, this one intended for future action heroes.” However, John Milius’ direction took this preparation to challenging extremes. The actor describes extreme situations, from crawling between rocks to being chased by wild dogs that dragged him into a thorn bush.

An intense shoot full of dangers

In a remarkable moment, Arnold Schwarzenegger remember Conan as follows. “I even bit a real, deceased vulture, which required rinsing my mouth with alcohol after each bite. PETA surely would have had an open field with that scene. On one of the first days of filming, I suffered a laceration on my back that required forty stitches.”

This revelation reveals the physical and emotional price that Arnold Schwarzenegger paid for playing the immortal Conan on screen. It is undeniable that the pursuit of perfection in acting led him to undergo training that challenged the limits of human endurance. Milius’s meticulousness and the demands of the role undoubtedly left an indelible mark on Schwarzenegger’s memory.