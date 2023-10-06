Legendary actor Arnold Schwarzenegger talks about the need to overcome obstacles in today’s world. Do you agree with his words?

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the bodybuilding icon, actor, politician and businessman, has shared his thoughts on the importance of overcoming difficulties and facing challenges in today’s world. With a life full of achievement and success, he offers valuable insight into forging a path to success through hard work and resilience.

In a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Arnold Schwarzenegger emphasized the need to face both physical and mental difficulties in order to grow and prosper. He argued that there are no shortcuts in life and that personal growth only occurs through endurance and overcoming obstacles.

These are his words.

“There are no shortcuts, you have to make an effort… The human mind can only grow through resistance. You can only strengthen your character, become a truly strong person, if you have resilience, if you fail, if you get up again. The more you fight, the further you will go and the stronger you will become. “That’s how the world works.”

“Anyone who tries to take care of themselves, pamper themselves and try to protect themselves… it’s over. You will never get there. You have to be able to accept pain, misery and discomfort, all the things you don’t like. Because the more you experience things you really don’t like, the more you can go and the tougher you become and the more you can handle. It’s that easy”. Arnold Schwarzenegger expressed.

The actor also warned against the tendency to pamper people, especially the young. He argued that pain and discomfort are often pathways to growth and success.

“Nowadays, many young children avoid that, but you have to be attracted to it. Don’t start creating a generation of weak and weak… Let’s not overload people. Let’s go and teach the kids to be tough, to play sports, to study, to fight and to go through these kinds of painful moments sometimes.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger (cordonpress)

The actor’s message is clear: facing adversity is essential for personal growth and the development of inner strength. Through his own experiences and successes in fields as diverse as bodybuilding, film, and politics, he demonstrates that resilience and determination are invaluable qualities on the path to success.

In a world that often seeks comfort and the avoidance of pain, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s words serve as a reminder that embracing challenges can be the key to reaching new heights and becoming a stronger, more resilient person.

Leave us your comments on his words in the comments section. The actor, at 76 years old (July 30, 1947), continues working and has several interesting projects such as Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life, Kung Fury II: The Movie, The Legend of Conan, Breakout and Outrider.