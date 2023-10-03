This was Arnold Schwarzenegger’s biggest mistake in his entire life and it has nothing to do with his performance in a particular film, but rather a personal decision.

One of the most charismatic and important Hollywood actors of all time, Arnold Schwarzenegger, is already at the end of his film career, although still playing some important roles in major productions.

But not only has he been a Hollywood actor during his life, he also did bodybuilding, and even had a time as governor of California, a time in which he also had a big mistake in his life.

The actor has been with his current partner Heather Milligan for almost 10 years, and although they are truly happy, Schwarzenegger does not forget the woman who was previously the woman of his life, a marriage broken by an extramarital affair with his assistant.

In a recent interview with People magazine, Schwarzenegger admits that his extramarital relationship with his housekeeper “is the biggest screw-up in my entire life.”

In fact, Schwarzenegger He was married for 25 years to María Shriver, journalist and niece of former United States President John F. Kennedy.

They both had four children, but in 2011 that extramarital relationship occurred that ended Schwarzenegger’s marriage to María Shriver.

At that time, he left his position as governor of California, and that year he confessed to his wife that he had been unfaithful with his housekeeper named Mildred Baena. Not only that, but he had had a son from that secret relationship.

However, despite this extramarital episode that led to the couple’s divorce, today they have an acceptable relationship: “the chapter of my life with María will continue forever. Even though it’s a different relationship, there’s no reason I shouldn’t feel anything but love for her.”

“We always make it very clear that children should not suffer because of this. And although she already has her relationship and I have mine, we continually talk to each other about the children, about vacations, about birthday parties, Mother’s Day and Christmas,” she says.