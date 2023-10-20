Arnault locks down LVMH until 2052: here’s the plan

The operation to consolidate control of LVMH by Bernard Arnault and his five children was successfully completed ahead of his youngest son’s 25th birthday. In the event of Bernard Arnault’s death, the ownership of the LVMH empire, the global luxury giant with 75 international brands including Louis Vuitton and Tiffany, a turnover of 79.2 billion euros and a net profit of 14.1 billion in 2022, it would temporarily pass to a board composed of the managers of a Belgian foundation and two Brussels companies that own 65% of Agache, the family holding through which the Arnaults hold 48.18% of the shares and 63.71% of the voting rights of LVMH. Il Sole 24 Ore reports it.



However, the succession plan for the LVMH group was drawn up by Bernard Arnault well in advance, and was defined down to the smallest detail. Arnault began structuring his succession 15 years ago, developing a complex strategy. This strategy involved a portion of Agache’s shares being sold to several Belgian companies and a private foundation, acting as a parachute in the event of Bernard Arnault’s death before the 25th birthday of his last son, Jean.

However, the operation ensured that nothing can interfere with Bernard Arnault’s plans. Agache was transformed into a limited partnership by shares, with management entrusted to Bernard Arnault and Agache Sponsored, a specially created company controlled equally by his five children. Now the holding company it will not be able to change hands until 2052, when the youngest son will be almost 55 years old.

Although Bernard Arnault and his sons’ control of LVMH has been consolidated, some parts of the operation remain under the control of other Belgian companies and a foundation, but decision-making control is firmly in the hands of the Arnault family. All five of Bernard Arnault’s children hold leadership roles within the LVMH group, with roles ranging from executive vice president of Louis Vuitton to the director of several luxury brands. The family has established strict rules to ensure control of the company remains among direct Arnault family members and direct descendants.

Bernard Arnault’s succession strategy further consolidated his control over LVMH and laid the foundation for the luxury giant’s continued growth. The Arnault family has planned the company’s future in detail, ensuring the continuity of the family’s leadership in the luxury empire.

