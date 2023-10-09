loading…

Israeli soldiers who were held hostage by Hamas actually became victims of air attacks by the Zionist State. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israel is really desperate because its air attacks on Gaza actually killed its soldiers who were being held hostage by Hamas fighters. That makes Israel have to think repeatedly when launching air strikes.

Hamas’ military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, said four Israeli soldiers they captured were killed in an Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip. According to Al Jazeera, several members of the group were also killed.

Meanwhile, Hamas head of international relations Basem Naim said they are committed and we are obliged to treat the hostages in a very humane and dignified manner.

He declined to confirm the number of hostages being held.

More than 700 people have been killed in Israel since Saturday. Dozens of people have also been kidnapped, most of whom have been taken to Gaza. More than 500 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel began attacking the enclave.

Naim also claimed Hamas leader Mohammad Deif instructed Hamas fighters to “respect elders, respect civilians, respect children” and “not kill anyone who is not directly involved in the fighting”.

(ahm)