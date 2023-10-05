Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon players face an almost unprecedented PvP mode, as all weapons in the game have been modified with a new patch.

It’s been more than a month since the launch of Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, the new game from FromSoftware. However, there are quite a few players who continue to give the mechs a hard time in exciting PvP matches.

This is not an open world game. Instead, Fires of Rubicon opts for a campaign filled with challenging missions, as well as a confrontation-based multiplayer mode.

Players set up their mechs, choosing the ideal weapons, armor and gadgets to defeat the adversary. It is slightly reminiscent of the Elden Ring Coliseums.

In the time that Armored Core 6 has been on sale, the community has already elevated one weapon above all others. It could be said that It is the most cheated weapon in the entire game.

Or, rather, it was, because Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon has been updated with a 1.31 patch. that will give a lot to talk about.

Goodbye to the shotgun

The developers at FromSoftware have been watching the PvP matches of Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon for some time, and have already made a decision.

The Zimmerman shotgun needed to be nerfed. Almost all the players of the title were delighted/frustrated with her, because she was completely broken (in a good way).

Patch 1.31. takes care of weaken Zimmerman in all its sections. It’s still a good weapon, but it’s a far cry from its previous level.

This shotgun is now less powerful, its range is shorter, and it also registers lower cumulative damage and impact. But it doesn’t stop there… far from it.

While one goes down, others go up. The patch too improves the capabilities of the Coquillett, Duckett and Sampu pistolswhich now have a larger magazine (the great weak point of the pistols in Armored Core 6).

Two other weapons that undergo important changes are the Songbird rocket launcher and the flamethrower. The first is now less lethal, while the second wins many votes to become a target weapon.

Another important detail, especially for those who like to fight at a distance, is this:

”Bullets now explode upon reaching their effective range, even if they don’t make contact,” meaning that weapons like rocket launchers, grenade launchers, and the like will do damage before the shot hits the enemy.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One y PC. Remember that FromSoftware is still working on the Elden Ring DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, which will arrive in the next fiscal year.