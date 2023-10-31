Just over two months after the release of Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (here is our review)here Bandai Namco has published the original soundtrack of the FromSoftware video game on the main streaming platforms.

The album was composed by a team within the development studio that includes Kota Hoshino, who has already worked on several soundtracks for the series, and Shoi Miyazawa and Takashi Onodera from FromSoftware’s Sound Team. The soundtrack contains 47 songsfor a total of 2 hours of listening.

The soundtrack for Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is disponibile su iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify.

Previous article

Trails of Cold Steel III / Trails of Cold Steel IV in arrivo su PS5 nel 2024