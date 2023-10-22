Armita Geravand, the 16-year-old girl who according to several human rights organizations was beaten by Iranian police on October 1, is brain dead. The state news agency IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency) announced this on Sunday, writing that “the latest updates on Armita Geravand’s health conditions indicate that she is certainly brain dead, despite the efforts of medical staff.”

Geravand had been in a coma since early October, but it is not yet clear how she ended up in that condition. The Iranian authorities have not provided much evidence about what happened, they only circulated a video taken by security cameras. On the morning of Sunday 1 October, Geravand boarded the subway bareheaded at a stop in the south of Tehran, the capital of Iran, together with two other girls. From the video we can see that a moment later one of the two other girls takes a step back, getting off the train and leaning forward (the view is obscured due to the presence of a man). After a few seconds, Geravand is dragged out of the train by some passengers, apparently unconscious, and then taken away on a stretcher.

According to various human rights organizations, who spoke to various international media, Geravand was beaten by the police because she was not wearing the hijab, the Islamic veil, in violation of the law which requires it for all women who they move in public spaces. Iranian authorities have denied that there was a clash between Geravand and the police force.

About ten days ago the NGO Hengaw, which is based in Norway but deals with the rights of Kurds in Iran, published a photo of a person in a hospital bed with his head bandaged and connected to a ventilator, claiming that he was Geravand .