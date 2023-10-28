The Iranian state news agency IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency) announced the death of Armita Geravand, the 16-year-old girl who, according to several human rights organizations, was beaten by Iranian police on October 1st because she was not wearing the hijab, the Islamic veil. Geravand had been in a coma since the beginning of October and last week doctors declared him brain dead.

On the morning of Sunday 1 October, Geravand boarded the subway bareheaded at a stop in the south of Tehran, the capital of Iran, together with two other girls. From the video we can see that a moment later one of the other two girls takes a step back, getting off the train and leaning forward (the view is obscured due to the presence of a man). After a few seconds, Geravand is dragged out of the train by some passengers, apparently unconscious, and then taken away on a stretcher.

According to various human rights organisations, who spoke to Reuters and the BBC among others, Geravand was beaten by the police because she was not wearing the hijab, in violation of the law which requires it for all women who move in public spaces. Iranian authorities have denied that there was a clash between Geravand and the police force.

It is a story that recalls the story of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish girl who died in September 2022 shortly after being arrested in Tehran because she was not wearing the veil correctly. Amini’s death was followed by very intense protests in Iran, so much so that at a certain point there was talk of a possible “revolution” against the authoritarian and theocratic Iranian regime, which however was ultimately repressed with violence.

However large and participatory they were, last year’s protests failed to change Iran’s political system, and even the few concessions made by the regime were only temporary. The repression put an end to public demonstrations, and transformed the attempted revolution into a resistance movement, carried out above all by women who still continue to go around without veils in the largest cities. Arrests, sanctions and intimidation by the government have also continued, becoming harsher and more arbitrary, mainly with the aim of discouraging any new revolts.

