Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan has ratified the Rome Statute, the international treaty establishing the International Criminal Court (ICC), the main international tribunal for war crimes and crimes against humanity. Last October 3, the Armenian parliament approved joining the Court and the decision was interpreted as distancing itself from Russia, Armenia’s historic ally: in March the Court had in fact issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin, accusing him of war crimes in Ukraine, and by adhering to the Rome Statute the Armenian authorities have theoretically committed to arrest the Russian president if he enters Armenian territory.

The Armenian authorities, however, maintain that the membership is only due to the desire to prosecute the alleged war crimes committed by Azerbaijan in Nagorno Karabakh, the now former separatist state which is located on Azerbaijani territory but which until recently was inhabited mainly by people of Armenian ethnicity.

On September 20, with an extensive military operation, Azerbaijan militarily occupied Nagorno Karabakh. On that occasion, Russia, despite having hundreds of soldiers stationed in the region for a peacekeeping mission (i.e. to support local authorities in “peacekeeping”) that has been ongoing for years, did not intervene in any way: the Russian soldiers did not they reacted to the Azeri attack and remained in their bases. Putin, although Russia is the main economic and military power in the region and has very close historical relations with both Armenia and Azerbaijan, did not make any statements and did not summon the heads of state of the two countries to Moscow.

After the parliament’s vote on the International Criminal Court, Armenia had tried to reassure Russia, saying that Putin would not be arrested anyway if he entered the country. The Russian government had called the possibility of Armenia joining the Court “extremely hostile.” Regardless of the latest developments, for some years now Armenia has been moving ever closer to European countries and the United States: last month it hosted US troops on its territory for the first time for an exercise.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned a small group of US lawmakers on Friday about the possibility of Azerbaijan invading Armenia in the coming weeks, according to sources familiar with the news site Politico.

In 60 days, the ratification signed by Khachaturyan will be effective and Armenia will become the 124th country to recognize the International Criminal Court. It had already signed the Rome Statute in 1998, but then did not ratify it because the country’s Constitutional Court ruled in 2004 that the treaty contradicted the Armenian Constitution. Since then the Constitution has been amended on two occasions and last March the Constitutional Court said that it is now no longer in contradiction with the conditions established by the Rome Statute for countries adhering to the International Criminal Court.

Azerbaijan, on the other hand, has never signed the Rome Statute and therefore does not recognize the International Criminal Court, but the jurisdiction of the court is also exercised in the case of crimes committed on the territory of a member state by citizens of non-member states.

Meanwhile, on Thursday 12 October in The Hague, in the Netherlands, there was the first hearing of a case brought by Armenia against Azerbaijan before another international court, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which is the principal judicial body of the United Nations. Armenia has asked the International Court of Justice to order Azerbaijan to “withdraw all military forces from civilian settings in Nagorno-Karabakh” and accused the neighboring country of “ethnic cleansing”, claiming that it has violated the “International Convention on the elimination of all forms of racial discrimination” of the United Nations. One of the two main functions of the ICJ is to settle disputes between member states of the United Nations, of which both Armenia and Azerbaijan are members.

