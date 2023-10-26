Giorgio Armani, the “secret” document that opens the listing on the stock exchange. But not only…

A top secret document lays the foundation for what will be Giorgio Armani after the passing of its founder, opening a door to listing on the stock exchange. Approved at an extraordinary meeting in 2016, integrated in September with the introduction of non-voting shares (the only element that emerged), the statute will be formally adopted “with effect from the date of opening of the succession of Mr. Giorgio Armani”.

The news was reported by Corriere della Sera, which has a copy. The designer, owner of 99.9% of the fashion group, has no direct heirs. Armani has three grandchildren: Silvana e Robertadaughters of the brother Sergio who passed away years ago and the son of the sister Rosanna, Andrea Camerana. Among other things, thanks to Camerana la Armani family mixes with Agnelli family. The grandson of “King George” indeed shares with John Elkann great-great-grandfather Giovanni Agnelliamong the founders of Fiat.

The relatives of “King George” are all on the council, where the manager and friend also sit Pantaleo Dell’Orco and the entrepreneur Federico Marchettifounder of Yoox. Therefore, since there are no legitimate quotas to satisfy, as the Corriere writes, the entrepreneur in the will (which he has already made) can dispose of all his assets as he sees fit. From A to F there are six categories of shares, in addition to the two without voting rights introduced later.

READ ALSO: Alphabet, revenues above expectations (+11%). But the cloud disappoints: crash on the stock market

I members A they will have 30% of the capital, those F 10%, all others 15% each. But each A share will give the right to 1.33 votes and each F to 3 votes. Therefore A+F, despite having 40% of the capital, will have over 53% of the votes in the meetings. Furthermore, A shareholders have the right to appoint three directors, from whom the presidentand the F two councilors, from among whom he will be drawn the CEO, on a board of eight members. Probably, the Armani Foundation (which owns 0.01% of the group) will place itself in these two categories of shares. Even more so since directors A and F have decisive powers on the board in strategic decisions (industrial plans, acquisitions/sales over 100 million, branding, etc.).

As the Corriere writes, an absolute majority of those present on the Board of Directors is enough for the approval of the budget and “after the fifth year following the entry into force of this Statute, listing of the company’s shares on a regulated market”. For mergers, splits, amendments to the bylaws, capital increases, 75% of the votes are required in the extraordinary meeting.

READ ALSO: Richard Ginori, Pinault (Kering) porcelain is not convincing: millions of losses

On salaries, “at least 51%” is required, otherwise “the directors will not be given any remuneration”. But they can also be paid “in the form of profit sharing” or stock options. For the choices of the Men’s Style and Women’s Style managers the procedure involves all the categories but here too, in fact, the actions A e F they have a decisive veto power.

But it is article 4 of the document that indicates more than any other the path that will be followed after the death of the founder of the fashion house. “Object. Founding principles” Those principles also partly introduced in the Foundation but which here, in an operational spa, have the value of a bond of moral and industrial continuity.

“Adequate level of investments”, “balanced financial management”, “reinvestment of profits”; “diversification and segmentation of the various company brands, maintaining coherence in stylistic, image, product and communication activities”; “attention to innovation, excellence, quality and refinement of the product”; “cautious approach to acquisitions” and only to “develop skills that do not exist internally (…)”. So here’s how Giorgio Armani he longs for his “creature” after his passing.

Subscribe to the newsletter