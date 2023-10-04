Selebtek.suara.com – Dewi Gita admitted that she had been cheated on by her husband, Armand Maulana.

Armand Maulana’s illicit relationship behind Dewi Gita occurred in the 2000s.

In fact, Armand Maulana, who was in love, wrote several special songs for his mistress.

What’s worse, Armand Maulana asked Dewi Gita to sing these songs which were included in the album ‘Kegiban Biru.’

Dewi Gita revealed this to Ashanty on the Ngobrol Asix YouTube channel which was uploaded on September 30 2023.

“In 2000, my album ‘Kegiban Biru’ was released, it (the songs) were all created by Armand. He also created the lyrics,” said Dewi, quoted on Wednesday (4/10/2023).

The 53-year-old singer only recently realized that the songs on his album actually told about the situation in his household at that time.

“If you want to read it one by one, that’s his situation at that time and I’m the one singing it,” said Dewi Gita.

“There’s ‘I’m Sorry for Being Ambitious’, ‘You’re Far Away’, for those who are distant from him, that’s me singing it, but that’s not the song for me. I only realized it afterwards, this is crazy, isn’t it,” he continued, laughing.

Even though she was cheated on, Dewi Gita did not completely blame Armand. He realized at that time that he also made many mistakes.