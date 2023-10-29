A few days ago we said that only 7% of PC gamers will be able to run Alan Wake 2 in good conditions, and we were wondering if this would be the new standard regarding releasing games with impressive graphics, but that were not optimized for more hardware ” ancient”. With the release of ARK Survival Ascended, those fears are now a reality.

Early Access and complaints about high technical requirements

The Wildcard Studio studio has just launched in Early Access the remake of Ark called ARK: Survival Ascended, this new version of the game is made with the Unreal Engine 5, the original version was created with Unreal Engine 4. The game has beautiful graphics spectacular games that have been completely liked by fans of the franchise, but the problem is that to fully enjoy the remake you will need a powerful PC Gamer, something that most of the ARK audience does not have.

As we see in the image, the game currently has only 42% positive reviews, so we could assume that the complaints are aimed at the quality of the remake, but the complaints are mainly related to the high hardware requirements required by the game. game to be able to function optimally, going so far as to ask for an RTX 3080 in its recommended requirements.

These specifications are the main cause of the hundreds of complaints that the game has received. The remake looks wonderful but generally malfunctions, even with the recommended hardware, unable to achieve 60 FPS stably. However, the same users are hopeful that over time, as happened in the original version, the performance problems will be resolved over time. Other additional problems have been connection to the servers and various crashes, so users hope that the creators of the game will speak out to reduce the intensity of the complaints.

