A few minutes ago the Xbox Partner Preview concluded, an event where Microsoft showed previews of upcoming games that will come to Xbox platforms. Almost at the end, we were able to witness the first trailer for Ark: Survival Ascended.

In case you don’t know, Ark: Survival Ascended is the remake of the original title that debuted back in 2015. At the event, we were able to see what this new version looks like in action. Without a doubt, it boasts impressive graphics and a great lighting game thanks to the power of the Unreal Engine 5.

Related video: Xbox One: from failure to revolution

In the statement, Studio Wildcard acknowledged that PC players were able to modify the original game with mods over 8 years. Now, console users will also be able to enjoy that benefit with the remake thanks to the CurseForgea special screen that can be accessed from the game menu.

We won’t tell you more, below we share the trailer for Ark: Survival Ascended:

The developers confirmed that the new version of the survival classic is now available for PC (via Steam). It is also expected to arrive on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 in November.

But tell us, do you plan to give this proposal a try? Let us read you in the comments.

Click here to read more about Xbox.

Related video: The golden years of Xbox 360

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente