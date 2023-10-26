Studio Wildcard has surprisingly released the PC version of ARK: Survival Ascendedthe remake of Survival Evolved made with Unreal Engine 5. The sandbox video game is already available su Steam in Early Access.

This version includes the Island, the first Survival Evolved map, as well as official mod support. The other contents (including Scorched Earth, Aberration, Extinction, Ark Genesis Part 1, Ark Genesis Part 2) will be released gradually during the Early Access period, which It is expected to last until the end of 2024.

Finally, we point out that ARK: Survival Ascendend is scheduled to launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in Novemberhowever the exact date is not yet known.

Previous article

Flashback 2: behind the scenes with a development diary video