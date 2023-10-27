Vertigo Games has released a first gameplay trailer for Arizona Sunshine 2 which also announces it the official release date.

Arizona Sunshine 2 introduces full manual reloading and new ranged weapons, like flamethrowers, to expand the already large arsenal of the previous game. An all-new melee system introduces weapons like machetes, crowbars and pickaxes to fight the apocalypse up close. As players collect and craft their equipment, there are numerous ways to dispatch the Freds, as even severed limbs can be wielded to strike them. The game will also support co-op mode.

Arizona Sunshine 2 will be available on PC via Steam VR, Meta Quest and PSVR2 from December 7, 2023.

