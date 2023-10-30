The pitcher fresh from his experience in South Korea is the great protagonist of the Diamondbacks’ 9-1. Mars’ hit record

The World Series is tied: after the 6-5 in game 1 in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday night the Arizona Diamondbacks tied the best-of-7 series by winning 9-1. A clear success defended on the mound by Merrill Kelly, 35 years old, right-handed, who played in Incheon in South Korea for 4 years. The pitcher allowed just 3 hits in 7 innings and recorded 9 strikeouts, while Ketel Marte extended his playoff hitting streak to 18 games. “At this point in my career, nothing is going to shock me,” Kelly said. “I think going to Korea at 26 is much harder than pitching in the big leagues or even the World Series,” said the winner who allowed only a fifth-inning home run to Mitch Garver. Kelly threw 22 strikes, only Stephen Strasburg in Game 6 with Washington in 2019 had achieved this. “He could have pitched 9 innings but he would have had to pitch 120 times and I wouldn’t have let him” said Torey Lovullo, the manager of Arizona who after bringing the series to 1-1 hopes to exploit the field factor in the next 3 games Phoenix from Monday night (0.30am Sky Sport Uno).

Gabriel Moreno hit the home run in the 4th that broke the deadlock against Jordan Montgomery, while Tommy Pham finished 4 for 4 with 2 doubles. Marte hit a two-run single in the eighth to surpass Derek Jeter, Manny Ramirez and Hank Bauer’s record of 17 hits. Marte did it in every postseason game. Emmanuel Riveracon also contributed a 2-run single from the box as did the rookie Corbin Carroll, the rest was done by Gurriel je and Longoria. In short, a very convincing performance by the line up for Arizona, which continues the streak of victories in the final of the finals since 2001. Texas won all eight away games in these playoffs: a record for the MLB. “We would be naive to think we were going to win the series 4-0 against a team that fights really hard like we did,” Rangers first baseman Nathanial Lowe said. All attention is on Kelly, who after the victory talks about the years in the East understanding the throws, waking up and seeing the results in MLB, calling her experience “Lost in translation” recalling Sofia Coppola’s 2003 film on the change of life and cultural change. “For four years alone it was really tough. The coaches I’ve had, the translation factor, obviously, is a bit of an obstacle. In the end, I think what helped me the most was almost being my voice and pitching coach.” Kelly is 12-8 with a 3.29 ERA this season and is 3-1 and 2.25 ERA in the postseason in 4 starts. “He just had great control,” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. Kelly’s grandmother, June, was at the game, and he was looking forward to seeing her for the first time since a 2011 visit, when he was going to spring training with her wife. Kelly’s brother Reid was also in the stands. A happy and shared night. From Diamondbacks.

