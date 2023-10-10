The closeness between Ariel NOAH and Bunga Citra Lestari continues to be talked about. It seemed sticky, many people matched Ariel with the wife of the late Ashraf Sinclair.

Like answering netizens’ hopes, Ariel recently showed an affectionate attitude during a concert with BCL. He was caught giving BCL a tender kiss on the cheek, witnessed by many people.

Usually, BCL tends to relax in serving cipika-cipiki sessions between fellow artists of the opposite sex. However, this time, BCL was thought to be avoiding Ariel and hurriedly headed in another direction.

“Were you kissed by Boril?” asked netizens.

“That BCL avoided being kissed by Ariel,” exclaimed netizens.

“BCL is looking away or not,” said another.

“It seems like there is a connection,” said the netizen.

Previously, BCL had emphasized that Ariel was just an ordinary close friend. He actually poked fun at netizens who liked to gossip about him and Ariel.

“She (Ariel) is a good friend of mine. Netizens deliberately like to gossip for entertainment,” said BCL in a press conference session.

“They don’t know and aren’t with me every day. How do they know? I don’t blame them, but I don’t like them organizing my life,” he added.

Apart from Ariel, BCL is also widely rumored to be dating Tiko Aryawardhana. The two of them are often caught close and intimate. Apart from that, BCL also often invites Tiko to come to his extended family events.

However, even though rumors about Ariel or Tiko are widely circulating, BCL seems to have chosen to focus on living life as a single parent. So far, he has not rushed into marriage and has not hesitated in looking for a replacement for Ashraf.