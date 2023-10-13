Suara.com – Ariel Noah has spoken out about his split with former Peterpan keyboardist, Andika, who admitted he was expelled from Peterpan.

Ariel admitted that he doubted Andika’s attitude. The reason is that since they first broke up in 2006, Ariel CS would not reveal the reasons why some of the members left the Peterpan band.

The Peterpan Band performs to entertain the audience at the 2023 Pestapora concert at Jiexpo Kemayoran, Jakarta, Friday (22/9/2023). (Suara.com/Alfian Winanto)

This was done because they had agreed to tell the public that the reason they separated was because they no longer had the same vision.

“Whether anyone wants to say anything about Ariel, it’s up to you, the important thing is that we agree that it’s only because of different visions, what do you want to say, just accept it, just bear with it,” said Ariel, quoted from YouTube Ferdy Element.

Everything is done to maintain the good name of all Peterpan personnel, both those who remain and those who have left.

Initially, Ariel was reluctant to discuss Andika’s statement claiming to have been expelled from the Peterpan band. But he was forced to speak so that people would not misunderstand.

Profile and Biodata of Andika ex Peterpan (Instagram/@andika.naliputra)

“Since he (Andika) said it, why are you talking about it again? I had to say it,” said Ariel.

Previously, former Peterpan keyboardist Andika revealed in a podcast that he was expelled from the Peterpan band. However, Uki, former Peterpan guitarist, denied Andika’s statement.

