One of the most important aspects of Halloween is the costumes and Barbie is sweeping the stores with her dresses

This Halloween get ready for a magical encounter under the sea and a visit to the glamorous world of Barbie. According to a spokesperson for HalloweenCostumes.comThe Little Mermaid and Barbie costumes are the best sellers of the season, a clear indication that these two iconic figures will be the queens of the scariest night of the year.

It might seem like Ariel and Barbie have come straight out of a fairy tale to invade the streets this October 31st. The numbers speak volumes: Interest in Barbie costumes has increased by 900%, while Ariel-style outfits have seen a 70% increase compared to last year. The demand is so high that the website is already afraid of running out of stock.

The power of cinema in Halloween costumes

The connection between cinema and the success of these costumes is no coincidence. The remake in live action, released in May, has already raised more than $569 million globally. With Halle Bailey playing the protagonist of this new version of the Disney classic, the film has left an indelible mark on the audience, even opening the door to possible spin-offs and sequels.

Mattel is not far behind with its Barbie movie, released in June. Directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the film has amassed more than $1.4 billion at the global box office. And not only that: the film has received critical praise and could be a candidate for several Oscars.

Beyond Ariel and Barbie

However, our protagonists are not alone in the fight for the most popular costume. Music stars like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are also gaining traction, especially with the proximity of their respective concert films. The HalloweenCostumes.com website even offers costume guides so fans can nail those signature looks.

Both the Disney mermaid and the Mattel doll are not just characters, they are cultural icons that have captivated generations. Disney is already planning an animated series for children based on the live-action versionwhile Mattel has revealed that the positive response to the Barbie movie could lead to more film projects.

If you’re still deciding on your costume for this season, you might want to consider joining the ranks of the little mermaids and dolls that will be taking over the streets this year. It’s more than a trend, it’s a reflection of how popular culture and film shape our choices, even in something as trivial as a costume.

Other costume options for Halloween 2023

Although these protagonists have become the undisputed favorites of the season, there are other costumes that could also have their moment of glory on the night of October 31 of this year. Among them, characters from video games and television series They are proving to be increasingly popular options.

Video game characters like those from Among Us or Fortnite They’re not new to the Halloween scene, but their presence is getting stronger. The social interaction that these games offer and the various character customization options make them a recurring option, especially among younger audiences.

Television series like Stranger Things or La Casa de Papel They also offer a wide range of characters that you can easily connect with. Whether you opt for the red jumpsuit and Dali mask or an Eleven-style look, these costumes are perfect for those looking for more than just entertainment; They seek belonging and the possibility of immersing themselves in a universe much loved by fans.

Marvel and DC superheroes They are still a safe bet. With the release of several films and series this year, characters like Doctor Strange, Batgirl or even villains like the Joker are more in fashion than ever. These costumes are not only eye-catching but also allow for an instant connection with other fans, creating a sort of instant community at the holidays.

And let’s not forget the classic costumes like vampires, witches and ghosts. These will always be a safe option for those who prefer something more traditional, but with a personal touch.

So, even if they are the queens this year, there is a whole universe of characters that could capture your attention and make this night truly unforgettable. And who knows, maybe next year we’ll be the ones talking about your original costume choice as the trend of the moment.