Suara.com – PDI Perjuangan (PDIP) politician Aria Bima alluded to the existence of a toxic relationship in the government of Indonesian President Joko Widodo or Jokowi.

This is allegedly what made Gibran Rakabuming Raka run as Prabowo Subianto’s vice presidential candidate (bacawapres) in the 2024 presidential election.

“Earlier, I said what a toxic relationship is. The influence of people around Pak Jokowi, where there is a tendency towards toxic relationships, is also starting to include New Order people, for example there is Pak Prabowo who wants Mas Gibran to be his deputy,” said Aria at the TPN Ganjar-Mahfud Media Center. , Central Jakarta, Monday (30/10/2023).

According to him, as a result, the Constitutional Court (MK) was ultimately used as a tool to achieve the goals of power. In fact, the Constitutional Court has always been the legal basis.

“Our support is the Constitutional Court, what I don’t really care about, as good friends, is Mrs. Iriana’s family, Mas Mayor Gibran, Pak Jokowi, as if he were using the instrument of desire to simply nominate Mas Gibran as his son to become a presidential candidate with brains. tampered with by intervening in quotation marks with the authorities at the Constitutional Court who happened to be Mas Gibran’s uncle,” he said.

Furthermore, Aria still believes that President Jokowi and Gibran are good people. He also questioned who was the party playing the toxic relationship.

“How can Mr Jokowi, Mas Gibran, Wong Solo be judged in this way, it is very inappropriate, impolite and immoral because they left the party and Ms Mega for example,” he said.

“This is what I call a toxic relationship. Is this Sopo’s teaching? In the past, this wasn’t what I meant for young people, for example, oh Mas Gibran, a source of inspiration for young people, but his methods are more outdated, the very New Order methods cannot be represented or represented. young people because young people don’t crash here and there, let alone use the facilities of office,” he said.

“I see that Pak Jokowi is not that type, perhaps because he is influenced by people around him or the influence in his circle, which I call Pak Jokowi, is influenced by a toxic relationship,” he said.