Suara.com – Ari Wibowo and Ira Wibowo’s father, Wibowo Wirjodiprodjo, died. He died on Saturday (14/10/2023).

His body has now been military buried at TMP Kalibata, Jakarta.

Apart from that, Zaskia Gotik caused an uproar after making the announcement that she was selling her house. Moreover, he sold the house at a cheap price.

This news caused a stir because the sale of Zaskia Gotik’s house coincided with her husband’s being investigated by the KPK.

Furthermore, here are a series of popular articles on the Entertainment channel Suara.com which aired on Sunday (15/10/2023).

1. Inul Daratista suddenly asks for prayers and support, Adam Suseno is determined to take part in the 2024 presidential election

Inul Daratista and Adam Suseno in the Captain P Tendean area, South Jakarta, Monday (14/8/2023). (Suara.com/Tiara Rosana)

Inul Daratista announced quite surprising news on Sunday (15/10/2023) via Instagram. Adam Suseno, Inul’s husband, is suspected of running for president.

Inul Daratista asked for prayers and support for Adam Suseno who is determined to take part in the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election. As Adam Suseno’s wife for 28 years, Inul believes her husband can be a trustworthy leader.

2. Husband summoned by KPK, Zaskia Gotik sells house at low price

Zaskia Gotik and Sirajuddin Mahmud Sabang (Instagram/@zaskia_gotix)

Zaskia Gotik was recently seen advertising one of her houses. From his Instagram upload, the dancer intends to sell a unit of his house in Cikarang, West Java.

From the description provided by Zaskia Gotik, the minimalist style house has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a warehouse and a garage.

3. Performing at an elite bar, Rian D’Masiv was confused and wasted tens of millions of Rupiah

Rian D’Masiv when giving a press statement at the celebratory event at Cilandak Towns Square, Jakarta, Wednesday (21/9). (Suara.com/Oke Atmaja)

The moment Rian D’Masiv received insults from the audience while performing at the 80 Proof Ultra bar in the Bumi Serpong Damai (BSD) area, Tangerang, was praised by netizens.

The incident was recorded in an upload from the TikTok account @Dewandra on Friday (13/10/2023).

4. Sad news, Ari Wibowo and Ira Wibowo’s father passed away

Ari Wibowo and Ira Wibowo at a press conference for the soap opera Aku Entrust Love in the Jagakarsa area, Jakarta, Monday (27/6/2022) (Suara.com/Yoga Priyambodo)

Sad news came from Ari Wibowo and Ira Wibowo. Their father, Wibowo Wirjodiprodjo, died on Saturday (14/10/2023).

“Our beloved husband or father or grandfather, R. Wibowo Wirjodiprodjo, has passed away,” said a message circulating among the media.

5. Plugging Arie Kriting’s mouth with her thumb, Indah Permatasari harvests criticism: Not polite with her husband!

Beautiful portrait of Permatasari and Arie Kriting. (Instagram/@arie_kriting)

Soap actress Indah Permatasari received harsh criticism from netizens because she dared to gag her husband, Arie Kriting, using his foot.

At first, Indah Permatasari teased Arie Kriting, who was focused on playing games on his cellphone, even though he initially admitted that he was going to sleep.

