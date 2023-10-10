Suara.com – Solo Mayor Gibran Rakabuming admitted that he rejected the offer to become Prabowo Subianto’s vice presidential candidate (cawapres) more than once.

Even so, Gibran previously stated that he would accommodate all aspirations, including his proposal to become Prabowo’s vice presidential candidate, by volunteers.

“Please accept aspirations from anyone. Please, just accommodate them (their aspirations),” said Gibran, quoted on the Solo Regional YouTube channel, Tuesday (10/10/2023).

However, he said that all decisions would be in Prabowo’s hands, because he only accommodated these proposals.

“I return it to him (Prabowo), if we are volunteers, we will accommodate all their aspirations,” he said.

According to him, everyone clearly knows that Prabowo has offered Gibran to be vice presidential candidate many times.

He also revealed that he had reported this to the party leadership.

“Everyone already knows, he (Prabowo) has asked many times and I have reported it to the leadership (PDIP), the Secretary General, Mbak Puan and others,” he said.

However, Gibran admitted that he rejected the offer on the grounds that he did not meet the requirements in terms of age.

“He’s not old enough,” he said.

As is known, the KPU still requires the age of presidential and vice-presidential candidates to be at least 40 years old.

