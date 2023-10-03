“Alopecia areata created enormous frustration for me because” for years, to solve this problem, “we invented everything, and even improvised”, without results. “Today we have some extraordinary innovations. They don’t completely solve the problem but we’re close”, because they are “very effective”. Speaking is Giuseppe Argenziano, president of the Italian Society of Dermatology and Sexually Transmitted Diseases (Sidemast), speaking this morning in Rome, on the occasion of National Alopecia Areata Day, at an event promoted by the patient associations Aipaf, Anaa and Anmaa, in collaboration with Fb&Associati, in which representatives of scientific societies (Adoi and Sidemast) and institutions participated.

“In the case of alopecia areata, with cortisone I heal the patient for a month. Now”, with targeted therapies, “we have the possibility of administering the drug for life, like insulin for diabetics, with the patient better and lives longer. This is the revolution to start from. As Sidemast – adds the president – we want to create awareness” on these new aspects “both among the medical profession and patients, who may not know about these therapies. We must educate our dermatologists to use these drugs in the best possible way, but also to continue research. The trials, the registration studies for the marketing of the drug are over – he concludes – but there is much to verify in real life. Compared to the clinical trial which is a fairly protected reality, there are variations in the real world to consider, such as, for example, side effects which, although few” with targeted drugs, “must be monitored”.